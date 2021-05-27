A website dedicated to well-known De La Salle brother Louis Camilleri has been launched on the 10th anniversary of his death.

It is the work of The Core Group, which five years ago was assigned to coordinate the promotion of the veneration of Bro. Louis as prescribed by the Church to initiate the process for canonisation.

Bro. Louis taught at De La Salle and Stella Maris colleges and was later provincial of the brothers in Malta. In the last years of his life, he established the local branch of the Signum Fidei Association, an international fraternity of lay people dedicated to the charism of St John Baptiste de le Salle.

In March 2019, Archbishop Charles Scicluna introduced the Cause for Bro. Louis’ Beatification by decree, and declared him ‘Servant of God’ at a ceremony held at St John’s Co-cathedral in Valletta.

At present, the Maltese archdiocese is recording testimonies from witnesses who knew Bro. Louis and were inspired by his holiness.

People having any information about Brother Louis or graces granted through his intercession may contact Bro. Saviour Gatt, vice-postulator for the cause, at: saviour.gatt@maltadiocese.org or call on 99242499. For other correspondence, e-mail brotherlouiscamillerigroup@gmail.com.

https://www.facebook.com/Brother-Louis-Camilleri-fsc-1178406302194147/.