A website is impersonating one of two legal cannabis clubs, the local watchdog for the responsible use of the drug is warning.

The website claims to be owned by the Ta’ Zelli club - an association that, together with KDD Society, has become the first to be granted a licence to legally grow and sell cannabis.

They were granted the licences this month.

On Friday, the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis warned on Facebook that "unknown third parties were attempting to impersonate one of the associations granted an operating permit".

"We remind prospective members that the only approved associations are those found on our website."

The two associations plan to be able to distribute cannabis legally by the beginning of 2024.

RELATED STORIES These are the rules cannabis associations will have to follow

Under the rules, members will have to pay a small fee to be part of an association following an introductory interview.

At the interview, applicants will be queried about their cannabis use but will also be informed about how they can contribute to the community alongside informing them of their responsibilities as a prospective member.

Leonid McKay, head of the ARUC said it did not plan to control prices but expected that they would compete with any on the black market.

Four other associations have been given an "in-principle" licence to operate.