What started as a basic website, selling a self-published map of Malta by the name of Discover Malta has evolved, 25 years later, into ‘www.maltaonlinebookshop.com’, a virtual Maltese bookshop.

Patrick Anastasi had no real computer or e-selling knowledge but was eager to get Discover Malta to new customers. He therefore roped in his friend Ronald Camilleri, who at the time was an internet service provider, holding the name of ‘Camline’.

The two toyed with the idea and with the help of Camilleri, created the first ever Discover Map website which was launched in 1995. Selling the map online was an innovative idea and after the encouraging response received, Anastasi added third-party guidebooks to the portfolio.

The idea was a hit, and so Anastasi sought to extend his portfolio with local publications.

Tony Gatt from BDL Ltd and Joseph Mizzi from Klabb Kotba Maltin and Midsea Books Ltd were the first Maltese publishing houses to add their publications to this online website.

With an increasing portfolio, Anastasi once again took the plunge and, in 2001, registered the first ever Maltese online bookshop ‒ ‘www.maltaonlinebookshop.com’.

Originally hosted in the US and later transferred locally, it then offered a variety of guidebooks, Melitensia and rumanzi (romance titles). The Facebook page ‘Malta Online Bookshop’ was later created.

Now, as founder and retired banker, Anastasi can dedicate all his time to a dream he thought about 25 years ago and which has since evolved into a specialised Maltese local virtual bookshop offering over 2,000 titles, including a stock of over 500 out-of-print publications.

To celebrate this milestone, www.maltaonlinebookshop.com has gone through a major facelift all to ensure a better shopping experience to its customers.