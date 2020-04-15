Couples forced to shift their wedding receptions but who marry anyway are being given some extra breathing room by still being allowed to claim their government grant, according to a new provision introduced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone getting married or entering into a civil union is eligible for a grant calculated on a pro-rata basis and aimed at providing some financial assistance to the couples.

The measure, capped at €2,000, has been in place for a number of years now.

Before the virus disease reached the island, couples had six months from the day of their ceremony to claim the money. But, in light of the fact that many couples had to postpone their upcoming nuptials after Malta banned all mass gatherings to stop the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has stepped in to ensure all grants are still provided.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette, those couples getting married on one date but holding their wedding reception on a separate date, can claim the grant based on this second date.

This means that if a couple decides to hold its reception not within six months from the ceremony, the claim would still be accepted.

The government said that the amendment will be in force “for a temporary period until the Minister for Finance and Financial Services indicates otherwise”.

According to the notice, the amendment also applies to funeral grants and in the case of funeral Masses and burials not being held on the same day.

The Church has also suspended all religious services, including funeral Mass, as the virus continued to spread. Only a blessing ceremony at the deceased’s burial place may be held and only in the presence of close relatives.

As with weddings grants, applications will be accepted up to six months from when the funeral Mass is held, as opposed to before the outbreak when the claim had to be made within 180 days from the burial.