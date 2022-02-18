With several years of experience in the wedding industry, AX Events and AX Caterers are partners of choice for many couples, as they help ensure a smooth-sailing planning process and peace of mind on the big day. This weekend, couples can meet with the team behind AX Events and AX Caterers at The Wedding Fair, happening at AX The Palace in Sliema. With AX Events, couples can secure their venue, catering, wedding theme and more.

AX Caterers is one of the finest high-end wedding caterers in Malta delivering premium food with class, dedication and commitment. AX Caterers’ bespoke services may be matched with one of AX Events’ exclusive AX Hotels venues or outside venues, promising attention to detail and seamless organisation at every stage.

Top industry professionals will also be present at the Wedding Fair, from lighting professionals, photographers, musicians and renowned singers to florists, clothing suppliers, hair and beauty experts and more. Various setups will be presented in the Royal Hall and State Hall within AX The Palace and also at the 200-year-old historic AX Palazzo Capua right next door. Setups will include a wine bar, gin bar, a dessert table, a wedding cake table, a whisky bar, and a TemptAsian stall.

When attending the Wedding Fair, a discount of 10 per cent may be applied on bookings made with AX Events by end March 2022.

The Wedding Fair at AX The Palace is happening on Friday, February 18 between 7pm and 10pm, Saturday, February 19 between 12pm and 8pm, and on Sunday, February 20 between 10am and 8pm.

For more information contact AX Events on 2262 2303/04 or e-mail info@axeventsmalta.com.