Q: I got married a few weeks ago and for my wedding I ordered dark purple flowers for my bouquet, the men’s suits and bridesmaids’ bouquets. The florist never mentioned that there could be problems with the colour or that it could stain the clothing. Unfortunately, on my wedding day, after holding the bouquet for a while, I noticed that my hands were purple and so was the top part of my wedding dress. The men’s buttonholes also stained their suits. These stains are clearly seen in the wedding photos.

As soon as the wedding was over, I complained with the florist, who told me that such a thing never happened before as dye usually does not stain. However, I did some research and asked other florists about dye, who confirmed that dye in fact stains. At first, the florist offered me €60 compensation but, when I told him what I found out about dyed flowers, he informed me that he would waive the price of all the wedding flowers.

I feel that this is not enough. The florist should be held responsible for the damages suffered. I have, in fact, asked the florist to pay for the dry-cleaning of the wedding dress and men’s suits and also requested moral damages.

I would like to know if I am right in making these claims for compensation.

A: Since when you booked the flowers for your wedding, you were not informed by the florist about the risk that the purple dye could stain the wedding clothes if it touched them; then, yes, you are entitled to compensation for the damages suffered.

In this case of the florist, by waiving the cost of the flowers, has accepted liability for the stains caused by the dye and may also be held responsible for the dry-cleaning cost. Regarding moral damages, these can be claimed when consumers suffer pain, distress, anxiety and inconvenience due to any shortcomings in the service or product supplied. Hence, if you feel that part of your wedding was ruined because of this incident, you may also claim for such damages.

If you do not manage to reach an agreement with the florist on the amount of compensation you deem appropriate, you may lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs so that conciliation with the aim of resolving this dispute is carried out between you and the florist.