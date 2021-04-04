Q: I was due to get married on March 27, 2021, and in view of the latest COVID-19 restrictions, we had no other option but to postpone our wedding to an alternative date. We reached an agreement on a new date with all our suppliers, but the photographer is not available on our new date. When we asked for a refund of the deposit paid, he refused our request. He offered us to use the deposit on a photo shoot but we do not need that service for the time being. What are our consumer rights in such situation?

A: Since the booked service could not be provided by the trader on the agreed date, and you have not managed to reach an agreement on an alternative date, you may now insist with the photographer to refund you the deposit paid. It is important that you make your request in writing. If the photographer refuses, you may then lodge a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs to carry out conciliation between you and the photographer. If this process does not result in an amicable agreement, you will then have the possibility to take your case to the Consumer Claims Tribunal where it will be decided whether your claim for the deposit refund is legally justified.