The 19th edition of the Week of the Italian Language in the World, dedicated to ‘Italian on stage’, opens today.

The first public event, being held tomorrow, is a talk entitled ‘Passport to Malta: Italian Performers on the Island between the 18th and the 19th Centuries’, in which Giselle Spiteri Miggiani will talk about the artistic exchange between Malta and Naples.

Another talk, to be delivered by Mario Pace, looks into ‘The language of comedy and love in plays by the three Mediterranean playwrights of the 17th century: Carlo Magri, Fancesco Cavanna and Niccolò Amenta’.

The talks are organised by the Italian Cultural Institute and La Scatola Magica and made possible through a collaboration with the Department of Languages and Humanities in Education within the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education, and the Department of Translation, Terminology and Interpreting Studies within the Faculty of Arts.

Both talks are being held at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta tomorrow at 6.30pm. Entrance is free but seating is on a first come, first served basis.

More events will be announced over the week.