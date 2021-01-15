A week of prayer for unity among Christians is to be celebrated between Monday, January 18 and January 25, the Archbishop’s Curia said.

During this week, Christian churches will unite in ecumenical prayers on the theme

“Remain in my love and you will bear much fruit”.

The Curia said the week was of particular importance this year as the world was living in the context of a pandemic.

It will include a diocesan ecumenical service on January 22 at 6.30pm. The service, led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, will be broadcast live on Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt. A biblical reflection will be made by Valletta St Andrew’s Scots’ Church minister Beata Thane.