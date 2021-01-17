From tomorrow to January 25, Christians around the world celebrate the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. During the week, various Christian churches join in ecumenical services, with this year’s theme being ‘Remain in my love: you will bear much fruit’ (cf. Jn 15: 5-9).

In Malta, an ecumenical service will be held on Friday, January 22 at 6.30pm. Due to precautions against the COVID pandemic the service will not be open to the public but will be transmitted online on Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt. It will be led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Biblical reflections will be shared by Rev. Beata Thane, Minister of St Andrew’s Scots’ church, Valletta.