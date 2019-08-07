Family Science Week 2019 is celebrating science, technology, engineering and maths this week at Esplora Science Centre, Kalkara.

Visitors of all ages will be able to engage with over 200 interactive exhibits. Children aged between four and nine will be entertained by various age-specific science shows and workshops of between 30 and 45 minutes in duration each that will take place daily from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors will also be able to view a selection of two Planetarium films: Sounds Amazing (for ages 6+) and Amazing Wildlife Stories (for ages 3 to 5).

Family Science Week 2019 runs from today until Sunday. For more information on the event and admission fees, visit http://esplora.org.mt or call 2360 2300/1.