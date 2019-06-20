Mellieħa Nights – a three-day celebration of music, culture, history and gastronomy – kicks off today at Mellieħa parish square with the musical Naħal tal-Imħabba by Philip Vella, lyrics by Paul Borg and musical arrangements by Sean Vella at 8pm. Entrance is free.

Celebrations and activities continue tomorrow from 6.30pm. They include a carnival parade with the participation of 10 dance companies and the Big Friends Guggen Musik Band, a bikers’ display, a barbecue and a live concert by Freddie Portelli.

Other activities will be held along various streets close to the church. There will be a park and ride service (free of charge) from near the Belleview area from 7.30pm.

Activities on Sunday start at 7.30pm. They include a vintage car show, a talent show, a musical programme and a concert, Rock Meets Pop, by the Spiteri Lucas Band. At 11pm there will be a pyro-musical display with the collaboration of the Mellieħa Fireworks Association.

Further details and a full programme of activities can be obtained from Mellieħa local council’s website www.mellieha.gov.mt or its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/melliehalocalcouncil