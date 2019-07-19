The Gozo End of Summer Fest returns for three evenings of music, dance and all-round fun at Iż-Żewwieqa promenade in Mġarr Harbour.

​Rock Legends

Tomorrow at 10pm

The festival opens with the second edition of Rock Legends – a rock concert featuring the bands Strait Ahead and The Rock Troupers, alongside singers Kenneth Calleja, Leo Stivala and Chris Grech.

Summer Carnival

Saturday at 7pm

Mġarr comes to life with the second edition of the Summer Carnival featuring a parade of triumphal floats, grotesque masks, eight dance companies, three local band clubs and live entertainment by The Jazz Knights with Pennydix Band. On the night, visitors will be offered two park-and-ride services from the Gozo heliport and Qala Street to Żewwieqa, and back.

Jazz Do

Sunday at 8pm

The festival comes to an end with the sixth edition of the Jazz Do, featuring Dominic Galea: Generation, Angie Vella Zarb Trio and The Malta Concert Orchestra.

The festival is organised by the Ministry of Gozo in collaboration with Festivals Malta.