▪ Credit notes and gift vouchers that cannot be used because shops are closed due to the closure order issued by the Superintendent of Public Health should be automatically extended once the closure order is withdrawn.

▪ Consumers are advised to communicate in writing with such sellers for more information about how their vouchers will be extended.

▪ Consumers are responsible not to lose vouchers or credit notes as sellers are not obliged to replace them.

▪ Problems related to the use of vouchers or credit notes may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs.