▪ Beware of products offered for sale that make unsupported claims about preventing or curing a COVID-19 infection.

▪ It is misleading and illegal for traders to provide inaccurate information about the lack of availability of a product to pressure consumers into paying above-normal prices.

▪ Exploiting consumers’ fears and concerns to impair their judgement when making a purchase decision is an illegal aggressive sales practice.

▪ Online platforms have put in place dedicated communication channels for EU consumer authorities to signal illicit practices.

▪ Unsupported health claims can be reported to the platform operator and to the MCCAA by calling 8007 4400 or sending an e-mail to info@mccaa.org.mt.