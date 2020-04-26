▪ A 14-day cooling-off period applies when consumers buy goods or services online or over the phone. During this time, consumers can change their mind and cancel the sale.

▪ Consumers must be informed about the 14-day cooling off period before the sale is concluded.

▪ When exercising their cancellation rights, consumers are entitled to a full refund and the only cost they may incur is that related to returning the unwanted goods to the seller.

▪ A distance sale must be cancelled in writing and within the 14-day limit.

▪ Consumers’ right to the cooling-off period cannot be denied by sellers through the application of return policies that diminish consumer rights.