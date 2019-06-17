▪ When buying a package holiday or linked travel services, consumers should be provided with detailed information on the services booked.

▪ When a travel service is not provided as agreed, consumers may request a remedy from the organiser.

▪ Consumers are responsible to report problems related to the travel services booked immediately and give the organiser the possibility to provide a suitable remedy.

▪ If a problem cannot be solved, consumers should be offered alternative arrangements or compensated for the shortcomings suffered.

▪ When problems are not resolved with a reasonable time, consumers must make their complaint in writing to have proof of complaint.

▪ Unresolved claims for compensation may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs within the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority for conciliation and amicable solution.