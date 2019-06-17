▪ When buying a package holiday or linked travel services, consumers should be provided with detailed information on the services booked.
▪ When a travel service is not provided as agreed, consumers may request a remedy from the organiser.
▪ Consumers are responsible to report problems related to the travel services booked immediately and give the organiser the possibility to provide a suitable remedy.
▪ If a problem cannot be solved, consumers should be offered alternative arrangements or compensated for the shortcomings suffered.
▪ When problems are not resolved with a reasonable time, consumers must make their complaint in writing to have proof of complaint.
▪ Unresolved claims for compensation may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs within the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority for conciliation and amicable solution.
PREVIOUS
Dozens arrested at huge opposition rally in Moscow
NEXT
Things to do today - August 11, 2019
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.