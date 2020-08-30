▪ Gift vouchers come with terms and conditions of use and it is the buyer’s responsibility to ask about these conditions before deciding to purchase the vouchers.

▪ The fewer restrictions of use a voucher has, the more beneficial it is to its recipient.

▪ A gift voucher’s expiry date should be clearly written on the voucher.

▪ Ideally, a voucher of a certain value should allow the recipient to use it on multiple purchases.

▪ Sellers cannot introduce new conditions on the use of a voucher after it has been bought.