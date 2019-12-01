▪ Sellers are not legally obliged to exchange or refund unwanted gifts but are free to apply their own return policies.

▪ When buying gifts we should ask about the terms and conditions of the seller’s return policy.

▪ We should make sure that who receives our gifts have until after Christmas to exchange or return them.

▪ Ideally, the return policies’ terms and conditions are clearly written on the receipt to avoid misunderstandings and problems.

▪ During Sales, consumers are only entitled to a full refund of the original price paid when the goods result faulty and can neither be repaired nor replaced.

▪ To avoid unnecessary complaints, sellers are advised to inform their customers about non-exchangeable goods before the sale is processed.