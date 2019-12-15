▪ Consumers are not obliged to pay for goods or services that have been supplied to them without their consent. Payment should only be made when clear proof of purchase is presented by the seller.

▪ Sellers who request the return of unsolicited goods must pay shipping costs.

▪ Sellers must be offered the possibility to collect the goods when these are sent by mistake to consumers.

▪ Consumers should be very careful about ‘free trials’ and ensure that they are not agreeing to keep receiving the goods or services against payment once the free trial expires.

▪ For paid subscriptions or additional payments consumers must give their consent, and such consent cannot be inferred by using default options.