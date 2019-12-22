▪ When a present is given with a gift receipt, the receiver can opt to exchange the item with something else or ask for a credit note. Sometimes sellers also offer cash refunds.

▪ The terms and conditions of return policies should be carefully read, understood and observed before returning unwanted gifts.

▪ Shops’ return policies cannot negatively affect our legal consumer rights.

▪ Defective goods should either be repaired or replaced, and if such solutions are not possible, we may claim a part or full refund.

▪ Personalised and perishable goods are often excluded from return policies. For hygiene reasons so are goods such as earrings, make up or undergarments.

▪ Without a gift receipt or normal receipt, the seller is not obliged to accept the goods back or offer a credit note or refund.

▪ When defective goods can neither be repaired nor replace, and are returned during ‘sales’ period we can ask a full refund of the price originally paid.