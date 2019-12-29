▪ During ‘sales’, we are still responsible to make sensible purchases as we do not have the legal right to change unwanted products.

▪ During ‘sales’ we should double check with the seller about any changes in the shop’s standard return policies.

▪ ‘No return’ or ‘no refund’ policies cannot be applied if the purchased goods turn out to be faulty.

▪ Prices must be reduced as advertised by sellers.

▪ Even during ‘sales’, prices of goods must be clearly indicated.

▪ Consumers should be clearly informed whenever products are discounted because of any damages they may have.