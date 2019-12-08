▪ Check that the toys you are about to buy are adequate for the age and skills of the child who is going to play with it.

▪ Toys marked as not suitable for children under three years may have small detachable parts that can cause choking if swallowed.

▪ Packaging with instructions for use and warnings should be kept for future reference.

▪ All toys offered for sale must bear a CE mark.

▪ Any plastic packaging should be removed from children’s reach as it may cause suffocation.

▪ Before giving old toys to children, we should remember that these may not meet current safety standards and hence can be dangerous for young children to play with.

Potentially unsafe toys may be reported to the MCCAA on tel. no 2395 2000 or via email on info@mccaa.org.mt