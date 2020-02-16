▪ EU-based online sellers are obliged to inform consumers that they have the right to withdraw from a sales contract within 14 days of receiving the goods without the need to explain or justify their decision.

▪ Consumers must be clearly informed about the total price of the goods or services, including taxes, delivery costs and other compulsory charges.

▪ Information on the two-year legal guarantee must also be provided to consumers who shop for their goods online.

▪ Online sellers are obliged to provide a link to the Online Dispute Resolution Platform that consumers can use in case of disputes.

▪ The Geo-blocking Regulations stipulate that consumers should be allowed to shop from websites not delivering to their country of residence, provided they can provide a postal address in the country served by the trader.