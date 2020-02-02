▪ When a flight is delayed for two hours or more, depending on the length of the delay, airlines must provide their passengers with free meals and refreshments.

▪ If the wait includes an overnight stay, the airline is obliged to provide hotel accommodation and transport between the airport and the hotel.

▪ When flights are delayed for more than five hours, passengers may opt not to travel in exchange for a full refund of the unused flight ticket.

▪ Financial compensation may be claimed when flights are cancelled or delayed for more than three hours.

▪ Air passengers are responsible to observe the check-in and boarding time or they risk losing their rights.

▪ Delays or cancellations caused by extraordinary circumstances that could not be avoided by the airline are exempted from financial compensation.