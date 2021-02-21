▪ The cooling-off rule applies to sales contracts concluded between consumers and traders through a distance sale or off-premises.

▪ During the cooling-off period consumers can change their mind about a sale and request a refund from the seller.

▪ Distance and off-premises sellers are obliged to inform consumers about their cancellation rights before and when the sale is concluded.

▪ Consumers are responsible to inform the online or off-premises seller about their decision to exercise the right of withdrawal within the legal time limit.

▪ Once a sale is cancelled, consumers must return the unwanted goods within 14 days.

▪ Traders are obliged to reimburse the money paid by consumers within 14 days from the date of cancellation.

▪ When exercising their cancellation rights, consumers may be required to cover the costs to return the unwanted product to the seller.