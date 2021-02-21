▪ The cooling-off rule applies to sales contracts concluded between consumers and traders through a distance sale or off-premises.
▪ During the cooling-off period consumers can change their mind about a sale and request a refund from the seller.
▪ Distance and off-premises sellers are obliged to inform consumers about their cancellation rights before and when the sale is concluded.
▪ Consumers are responsible to inform the online or off-premises seller about their decision to exercise the right of withdrawal within the legal time limit.
▪ Once a sale is cancelled, consumers must return the unwanted goods within 14 days.
▪ Traders are obliged to reimburse the money paid by consumers within 14 days from the date of cancellation.
▪ When exercising their cancellation rights, consumers may be required to cover the costs to return the unwanted product to the seller.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us