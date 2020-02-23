▪ When encountering problems related to the purchase of products or services, consumers should first gather information on their legal rights and the remedies they are entitled to claim.

▪ Before complaining to the trader, consumers must ensure that they have the proof of purchase and other important documentation related to the product.

▪ When they complain, consumers should avoid aggressive behaviour so as not to make things worse.

▪ Unresolved issues need to be reported to the seller in writing within two months of detecting the problem.

▪ A formal complaint may be registered with the Office for Consumer Affairs when the seller refuses to provide an acceptable remedy.