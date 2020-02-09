▪ Consumers are entitled to claim compensation when a product they purchase turns out to be faulty and causes damage to their health or property.

▪ The manufacturer’s liability for damages caused by the defective product is limited to 10 years from when it is first put in circulation.

▪ A product is considered defective when it fails to operate with the safety consumers are entitled to expect when considering the nature of the product, its expected reasonable use and how it was marketed.

▪ The manufacturer of a defective product is primarily responsible for the damage it causes.

▪ If upon request the seller of the product does not provide the contact details of the product’s manufacturer, the seller becomes liable to provide the compensation consumers are entitled to.

▪ Contract terms that exclude or limit liability are prohibited, and hence are not legally binding even if signed and agreed by consumers.