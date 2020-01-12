▪ Consumers may claim a free remedy from sellers when they buy goods that either turn out to be faulty or do not conform with the original sales agreement.

▪ Only sales transactions concluded between consumers and professional traders are covered by the two-year legal protection as stipulated in consumer legislation.

▪ To be eligible to claim one of the free legal remedies, consumers need to be in possession of the proof of purchase and must notify the trader in writing within two months from noticing the problem.

▪ Consumers’ legal rights can neither be diminished nor taken away from consumers by traders.

▪ Commercial guarantees must provide consumers with additional benefits and shall not adversely affect consumers’ legal rights.

▪ Consumers are responsible to read, understand and observe the terms and conditions of commercial guarantees.