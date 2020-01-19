▪ The date of delivery should be agreed before the sale is concluded and clearly written on the contract of sale. When no delivery date is agreed, goods or services must be supplied within 30 days from the date of the sales contract.

▪ Sellers are responsible for lost goods if the delivery is part of the sales agreement.

▪ Consumers should immediately notify sellers if goods do not arrive within the agreed timeframe.

▪ Consumers are responsible to inspect delivered goods and report any damages or non-conformities immediately.

▪ The seller’s liability to replace damaged or lost goods holds even if the seller includes a disclaimer in the contract of sale stating otherwise.

▪ Signed delivery notes confirming goods were received in good condition are only legally binding if consumers are given reasonable time to check the goods for visible damages.