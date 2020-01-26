▪ Since sales contracts’ terms and conditions are usually drawn up by traders, consumers have the responsibility to carefully read and understand what they are signing.
▪ Unfair contract terms tilt the rights and responsibilities between consumers and traders in favour of the latter.
▪ Unfair terms diminish consumers’ legal rights and are not legally binding, even when signed for by consumers.
▪ Consumer contracts must be written in a plain and intelligible language that can be easily understood by the average consumer.
▪ When a contract term is unclear, the law provides that the interpretation most favourable to the consumer shall prevail.
▪ Any changes to agreed contracts must be signed by both parties.