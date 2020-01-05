▪ If consumers are entitled to a refund because the goods they bought are faulty and cannot be repaired or replaced, if they are offered a credit note they should not accept it but instead insist on a refund.

▪ Traders’ return policies cannot diminish consumers’ legal rights, so in situations where the latter apply, consumers may ignore shop notices or policies that state ‘No refunds’ or ‘No exchanges’.

▪ Consumers should only accept credit notes when the latter provide them additional benefits, such as in situations where products are returned to the seller because consumers change their mind or make a wrong buying decision.

▪ After accepting a credit note, consumers have the responsibility to read and observe the conditions of use.

▪ Any disputes or queries about credit notes may be referred to the Office for Consumer Affairs for information and assistance.