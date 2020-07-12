▪ When a service is not provided as agreed or is not supplied at an acceptable quality, traders are obliged to put things right.

▪ The details of the service purchased should always be confirmed in writing.

▪ If consumers change their mind after confirming the purchase or booking of a service, they risk losing the deposit paid.

▪ Consumers are responsible to ensure they are given proof of payment, especially when payment is made in cash.

▪ If a service is not provided as agreed, consumers must complain directly with the trader and request a reasonable remedy.

▪ When a trader refuses to provide an adequate solution, consumers may lodge a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.