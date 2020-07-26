▪ Ordered goods should be delivered to consumers either by the agreed date or, when no specific date is agreed upon, within 30 days from the date of the order.

▪ When traders are unable to deliver the ordered goods within the agreed time frame, consumers may choose to cancel the sale and request a full refund.

▪ Sellers are responsible to provide a free remedy to consumers when goods are delivered damaged or not as agreed to. This applies unless the goods are damaged or lost in transit, and delivery was not part of the original sales transaction.

▪ Upon delivery, consumers are responsible to check the goods for any defects or visible damages.