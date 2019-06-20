• Once a sale is concluded, consumers cannot simply change their mind.

• Shops’ return policies for unwanted goods are voluntary.

• Since during sales return policies may be suspended or restricted, consumers are advised to double check the applicable return policies before they conclude the sale.

• ‘No Refunds’ or ‘No Exchanges’ signs do not affect consumers’ legal rights.

• Even though prices go down, consumers’ legal rights do not change.

• It is illegal for sellers to make discounts appear higher than they really are.

• During sales, besides the sales percentage, sellers must indicate the final selling price.

• Misleading practices may be reported to the MCCAA.