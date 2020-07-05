▪ Written sales agreements provide proof of what was agreed between consumers and traders during a sale.

▪ Consumers are responsible to ensure that the sales contract they are about to sign includes all the agreed conditions, such as, the agreed price, method of payment, delivery date, and a clear description of the goods or services ordered.

▪ Once a sale is concluded, consumers cannot just change their mind and cancel the sale. If they do, they may incur a financial cost.

▪ Contract terms that diminish consumers’ legal rights are prohibited.

▪ If consumers are not comfortable with certain contract terms, they should try to renegotiate them before concluding the sale.