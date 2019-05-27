• Before signing a car rental contract, carefully double check what is included in the agreed price and what is not.

• Check out the company’s fuel policy and beware if the policy states that you can return the rented car with an empty tank as you may be overcharged for the fuel used.

• Sometimes car rental companies take a few days to return consumers’ deposits. The car rental agreement should include the amount of days the company takes to refund deposits.

• Rented cars should be carefully inspected and any damages noted upon pick-up. When necessary, photos should be taken as evidence.

• Check your bank or credit card statement to ensure that there are no unauthorised transactions. If there are, you should imme­diately contact the car rental company for an explanation of the charges and demand a refund if the charges are unjustified.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Consumer complaints: https://www.mccaa.org.mt/home/complaint

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: ecc.malta@gov.mt