▪ There are legal consequences when either the consumer or the trader fail to adhere to the agreed sales contract.
▪ Consumers who choose not to proceed with the purchase may be liable to pay a penalty or lose the deposit paid.
▪ If a trader is unable to provide the ordered goods or services, consumers may seek cancellation of the sales contract and request a refund of the money paid.
▪ Since various problems may arise before the goods or services ordered are delivered, consumers are advised to pay the least possible amount as deposit.
