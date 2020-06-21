▪ The Consumer Claims Tribunal is an independent institution set up to hear and decide consumer claims in relation to goods or services bought or hired from traders.

▪ It is obligatory for both parties to attend the tribunal’s hearing as failing to do so may lead the arbiter to decide the case against the missing party.

▪ Following the tribunal’s hearing, a decision is taken and communicated by post to the parties involved.

▪ The Office for Consumer Affairs follows up on the tribunal’s decisions and may issue a public warning statement against those traders who refuse to abide by these decisions.