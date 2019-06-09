• Unfair and abusive trading practices are legally banned in all EU Member States.

• To make a free and informed choice, consumers must be provided with clear and correct information about the products or services they are about to purchase.

• Misleading and aggressive commercial practices are considered unfair and therefore prohibited.

• Leaving out important information is considered misleading as consumers need information to make informed choices.

• An aggressive sales practice occurs when traders harass consumers in making a buying decision that otherwise would not have been made.

• Unfair trading practices may be reported to the MCCAA through the Flag a Concern Form found on www.mccaa.org.mt.