• By joining the Trust You Scheme, businesses inspire consumer confidence and show their commitment to provide consumers with good quality products and services.

• Businesses that join the Trust You Scheme must comply with its code of conduct.

• The Trust You Scheme is free of charge and open to both large and small enterprises selling products or providing a service to consumers.

• The Trust You Scheme’s code of conduct provides guidance on how sellers should conduct their business through the whole acquisition cycle.

• To join the scheme, businesses may either fill in the online application form which is accessible through the MCCAA website at https://forms.mccaa.org.mt/trustyou or send an e-mail at info@mccaa.org.mt

• Trust You members must display the Trust You stickers in a prominent place in the establishment where consumers can see them.