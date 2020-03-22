▪ If you are about to buy from a seller for the first time, gather as much information as you can on who the seller is, from where he operates and how to get in contact with him.

▪ It is your responsibility to check out the ordering procedure, including information on when and how the goods will be delivered.

▪ Before making an order ensure you have all the details on how much you are going to pay and whether there are any shipping or handling charges.

▪ Be wary of sellers who ask you to transfer money directly to their bank accounts. Instead opt to pay by credit card or through a secure payment site.

▪ Bear in mind that during this extraordinary period, both production and transportation times are being affected and suppliers may encounter unprecedented difficulties both to meet delivery dates and to provide refunds.