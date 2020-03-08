▪ When buying second-hand goods, consumer rights vary depending on whether the goods are purchased from a professional seller or a private one.

▪ Goods bought from private sellers are not covered by the Consumer Affairs Act.

▪ Before committing to the purchase, buyers should request sellers to point out any damages or faults.

▪ Consumers should always request proof of payment and keep a record of any communication with the seller.

▪ Expensive second-hand goods should be checked by an independent expert before concluding the sale.

▪ When buying online from private sellers, it is worth checking the seller’s feedback ratings and read any feedback about the seller posted by previous buyers.