▪ When returning goods, consumers’ rights depend on the reason why the purchased item is being returned to the seller.

▪ In situations where consumers change their mind about the goods bought, consumers have no legal right to claim a remedy from the seller. It is the seller’s voluntary return policy that applies.

▪ Before concluding a purchase, consumers must make sure that they are well-informed about the shop’s return policies and any terms and conditions attached to these policies.

▪ Pre-sale agreements on exchanges and refunds of unwanted goods become part of the sales contract and therefore legally binding.

▪ When goods are not of satisfactory quality, defective or not fit for purpose, the law gives consumers the right to a free remedy from the seller.

▪ Consumers are responsible to check goods for any apparent defects as they may lose the right to a free remedy if defects are clearly visible and could have been caused by consumers after the sale.