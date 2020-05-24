▪ In the current extraordinary circumstances where numerous weddings have had to be cancelled or postponed, couples and wedding services suppliers are encouraged to discuss and agree on alternative suitable arrangements.

▪ A booked wedding service should only be cancelled when no agreement is reached on an alternative date.

▪ Before cancelling a service and request a refund, couples are advised to check the terms and conditions of the sales contract in relation to cancellations due to force majeure situations.

▪ Unless clearly specified in the sales contract, the original price agreed to cannot be altered.

▪ Sellers and service providers should be aware that contract terms that create a significant imbalance between the rights and obligations of the contracting parties to the detriment of the consumer are prohibited and not legally binding.