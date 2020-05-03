▪ Traders who are aware of their legal obligations avoid unnecessary disputes with consumers.
▪ The goods consumers buy should be as described and possess the characteristics, features and qualities promised to them by sellers at the time of sale.
▪ Sellers are obliged to provide a free remedy to consumers when goods sold result faulty. This obligation remains valid for two years.
▪ The inconvenience of consumers must be considered when deciding whether to replace or repair a defective good.
▪ Sellers are not obliged to provide a free remedy when consumers change their mind or make a wrong buying decision. They may, however, apply their own return policies.
▪ Traders who provide services are obliged to provide the service as agreed, when agreed and at the price agreed.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us