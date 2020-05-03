▪ Traders who are aware of their legal obligations avoid unnecessary disputes with consumers.

▪ The goods consumers buy should be as described and possess the characteristics, features and qualities promised to them by sellers at the time of sale.

▪ Sellers are obliged to provide a free remedy to consumers when goods sold result faulty. This obligation remains valid for two years.

▪ The inconvenience of consumers must be considered when deciding whether to replace or repair a defective good.

▪ Sellers are not obliged to provide a free remedy when consumers change their mind or make a wrong buying decision. They may, however, apply their own return policies.

▪ Traders who provide services are obliged to provide the service as agreed, when agreed and at the price agreed.