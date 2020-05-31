▪ Consumers who buy goods or services over the phone are entitled to a 14-day cooling off period.
▪ Sellers are responsible to inform consumers about their right to change their mind and return the unwanted products.
▪ Personalised products and goods that deteriorate quickly, such as fresh food and flowers, are exempted from the cooling-off period.
▪ Consumers must avoid giving their credit card details over the phone.
