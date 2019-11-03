• Deposits are often required to confirm a sales agreement and as a commitment that consumers will not change their mind.

• The amount of deposit paid is a matter of agreement between the consumer and the seller.

• It is not in the best interest of consumers to pay a high percentage of the amount due as deposit. Outstanding payments may encourage sellers to resolve disputes more quickly.

• When consumers change their mind about a purchase, they do not only risk losing the deposit paid but may also be obliged to continue with the sale.

• Sales can be cancelled when sellers are unable to honour the terms and conditions of the sales agreement or deliver damaged goods that cannot be repaired or replaced without causing significant inconvenience to consumers.