• Consumers are responsible to read and understand the sales conditions they are signing for.

• Verbal agreements should be confirmed in writing in the contract of sale.

• When a piece of furniture is not delivered as agreed, or is defective, sellers are obliged to provide a free of charge remedy.

• The deposit paid should be a reasonable percentage of the total price.

• Consumers are advised to request that a percentage of the amount due is paid after the furniture is installed and checked.

• Sales contracts are legally binding and once confirmed cannot be cancelled.