• Whatever the reason causing the delay or cancellation of a flight, the airline operating the flight is always obliged to take care and provide assistance to its passengers.

• Air passengers may opt to cancel their flight and request full refund in cases of cancellation or delays exceeding five hours.

• Monetary compensation may be claimed for inconvenience suffered when flights are delayed for more than three hours or cancelled.

• Financial compensation does not apply when the cause of the delay or cancellation is deemed to be outside the airline’s control.